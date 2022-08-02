Mistras Group (MG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $161.66 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of MG stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,600. The firm has a market cap of $189.59 million, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.72. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mistras Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mistras Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Mistras Group by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.