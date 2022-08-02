Mistras Group (MG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $161.66 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mistras Group Stock Performance
Shares of MG stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,600. The firm has a market cap of $189.59 million, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.72. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
