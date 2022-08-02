Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 383.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,305,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $377.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,590. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

