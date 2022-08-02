Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $11.69 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.2% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $244.85. 11,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

