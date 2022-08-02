Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,280 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,677,000 after acquiring an additional 398,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,257,000 after buying an additional 242,571 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,078,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,477,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,586,000 after buying an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,647,000 after buying an additional 37,628 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.17. 3,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97.

