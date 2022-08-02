Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.22. 199,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,575,550. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.