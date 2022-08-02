Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 15,880 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 813,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,467,220. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,904,088.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,904,088.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $299,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,937.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

