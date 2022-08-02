Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGOGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 186,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,522. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.06. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Research analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Mogo by 60.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mogo by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Mogo by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mogo by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

