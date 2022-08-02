Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.78. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

