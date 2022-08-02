Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.78. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

