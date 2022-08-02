Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 10,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,230,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

