MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

MoneyLion Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of MoneyLion stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,314. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 32,942 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,772,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,970,704.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

