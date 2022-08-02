Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $530.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $550.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $462.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.32 and a 200-day moving average of $424.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 341.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

