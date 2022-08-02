Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $462.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

