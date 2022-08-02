Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Monro by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Monro by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Monro Price Performance

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Monro Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.