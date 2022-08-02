Monster Beverage (MNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,261. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 91.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 57.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 624,359 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

