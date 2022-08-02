Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY) Short Interest Update

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTRY opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Company Profile

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

