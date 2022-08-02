More Coin Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MORE)

More Coin (MORE) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, More Coin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $29,232.55 and approximately $49.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,835.65 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003808 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00031400 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

