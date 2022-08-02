Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MSD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. 134,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,295. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

