MorphoSys (MOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 148.32% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. The company had revenue of $46.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect MorphoSys to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MorphoSys stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. 190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,210. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

