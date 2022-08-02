Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Up 3.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 569,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 210,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.45 million and a PE ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.70.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

