Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Trading Up 0.8%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 320 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 307.50 ($3.77). Approximately 26,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 56,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.74).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.71 million and a P/E ratio of 750.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 356.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 454.33.

In other Mpac Group news, insider Will Wilkins sold 16,119 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.76), for a total value of £75,759.30 ($92,830.90). Also, insider Antony Steels sold 93,237 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £367,353.78 ($450,133.29).

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

