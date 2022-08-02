MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 286 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.50). 11,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 6,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.52).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 279.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 263.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £46.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.33.

MS INTERNATIONAL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. MS INTERNATIONAL’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

