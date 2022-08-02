mStable USD (MUSD) Hits Market Cap of $40.98 Million

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.98 million and approximately $22,931.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,794.69 or 1.00008625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00043365 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00028493 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001283 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

