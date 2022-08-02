MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 1,799 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

