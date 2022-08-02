MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 49,727 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,699 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after buying an additional 14,576,547 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,687,000 after buying an additional 1,503,557 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after buying an additional 1,202,622 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 832.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,019,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,359,000 after buying an additional 909,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,167,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,950,000 after buying an additional 677,003 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

