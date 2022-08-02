MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $462,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $419.28 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.32 and a 200 day moving average of $424.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.