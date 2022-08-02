MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $13.80 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

