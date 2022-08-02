MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Up 1.8 %

V.F. stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $82.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

