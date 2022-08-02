MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 20,186 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,186 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29.

