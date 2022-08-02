MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 6,056 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

NYSE CVS opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

