MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 1,533,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

