Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $285.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $145.24 and a 52-week high of $294.75.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.68%.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,508,148.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

