MVL Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, MVL has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $107.84 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,818.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00126552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,352,958,863 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog.

MVL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

