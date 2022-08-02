Nabox (NABOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Nabox (NABOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nabox has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $625,854.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00627303 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016637 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034667 BTC.
About Nabox
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,345,491,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
Nabox Coin Trading
