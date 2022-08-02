Namecoin Achieves Market Cap of $17.39 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00005166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $17.39 million and $5,339.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,842.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00584230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00264838 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016071 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

