Nasdacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $34,887.40 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $34,887.40 and approximately $3,074.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,212,382 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

