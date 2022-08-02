National Bankshares Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$65.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.68.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.77 on Tuesday, reaching C$67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,558. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$57.71 and a 52-week high of C$74.44. The company has a market cap of C$66.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Prior bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$789,568.75. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior purchased 500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, with a total value of C$33,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$789,568.75. Also, Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total transaction of C$184,016.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,583.34. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,546 shares of company stock worth $108,043 and sold 57,480 shares worth $4,231,619.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

