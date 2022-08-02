National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXPGF. HSBC started coverage on National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on National Express Group from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of NXPGF opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. National Express Group has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

