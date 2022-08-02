National Fuel Gas (NFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY22 guidance at $5.70-6.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

