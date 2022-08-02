National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Short Interest Update

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 375,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE NHI traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $64.89. 146,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,131. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

