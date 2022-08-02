Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 2.4 %

NGVC stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 17.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 358.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.