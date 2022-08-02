NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 330

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 360 ($4.41) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

NYSE:NWG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. 1,877,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,653. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

