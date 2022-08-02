NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.84%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

