Nexus (NXS) Trading Up 11.4% This Week

Nexus (NXS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $297,582.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexus has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Nexus Coin Profile
Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,962,256 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “
Nexus Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.