Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nicholas Financial Stock Performance

Nicholas Financial stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 million, a P/E ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Nicholas Financial has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.50.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Nicholas Financial

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 8,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,628.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,425,132 shares in the company, valued at $23,523,780.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicholas Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nicholas Financial stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Nicholas Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

