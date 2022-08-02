Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Nicholas Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICK opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.77. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. Nicholas Financial has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicholas Financial

In other news, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 8,106 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,425,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,523,780.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nicholas Financial stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Nicholas Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

