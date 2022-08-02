NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NIKE by 476.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

NKE opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

