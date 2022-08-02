Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,559,987 Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,416,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559,987 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.96% of Markforged worth $23,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markforged in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the first quarter worth $82,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKFG opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. Markforged Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $417.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. Research analysts expect that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MKFG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

