Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,559,987 Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,416,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559,987 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.96% of Markforged worth $23,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markforged in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the first quarter worth $82,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.
Markforged Price Performance
NYSE MKFG opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. Markforged Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $417.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MKFG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.
Markforged Profile
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.