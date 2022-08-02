Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007,523 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. 86 Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.