Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 178,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 99,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Aptiv by 145.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 35,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

