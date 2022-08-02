Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.6% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,674,000 after buying an additional 163,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 151.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,852,000 after buying an additional 153,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS by 19,064.8% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 151,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.36.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

